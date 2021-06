Calendar for June 15

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

TUESDAY

Baseball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Muskego, 5 p.m.; Case at Horlick, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; Union Grove bye. DIVISION 2 — Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central at Oakfield, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Union Grove at WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, Wild Rock G.C., Wisconsin Dells, 8:30 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at WIAA Division 3 State Tournament, Trappers Turn G.C., Wisconsin Dells, 8:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY