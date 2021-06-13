Calendar for June 14

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Monday

Softball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (all games 4:30 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park; Horlick at Union Grove; Park at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Waterford at Fort Atkinson. DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s at Mayville. DIVISION 4 — Williams Bay at Racine Lutheran, Island Park. DIVISION 5 — Cambria-Friesland at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park.

Track and field — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove at Union Grove Regional, field events 3:30 p.m., running events 4:15 p.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger Regional, field events 4 p.m., running events 4:45 p.m. DIVISION 2 — St. Catherine’s at Waukesha Catholic Memorial Regional, field events 2 p.m., running events 2:45 p.m. DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Shorewood Regional, field events 3:30 p.m., running events 4:15 p.m.