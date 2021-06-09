 Skip to main content
Calendar for June 10
Calendar for June 10

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Thursday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Franklin at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Burlington at Milton, 4:45 p.m..

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Waukesha North at Burlington, 4 p.m.; Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Humble Park; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Waterford at Wilmot.

Boys tennis — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Brookfield Central Sectional, 8:30 a.m. DIVISION 2 — Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Brookfield Academy/USM Sectional, Pleasant Valley Tennis Center, Jackson, 9 a.m.

