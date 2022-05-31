 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for June 1

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (at highest remaining seed): DIVISION 2 — Racine Lutheran-Prairie/Saint Francis winner vs. Milwaukee Saint Thomas More-Cudahy winner, 4:30 p.m.; DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central-Johnson Creek vs. Palmyra-Eagle/Fall River winner, 4:30 p.m..

Boys golf — Prairie, Catholic Central at WIAA Division 3 Abundant Life Sectional, The Oaks G.C., Cottage Grove, 9 a.m.

