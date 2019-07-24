{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL SPORTS

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Racine Kiwanis at Milwaukee RBI, noon; De Pere Dodgers at Burlington Barons (DH), Beaumont Field, 3 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments