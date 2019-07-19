LOCAL SPORTS

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Football — MSFL, Racine Raiders at Manitowoc County Mariners, 4 p.m.

Baseball — Sheboygan A’s at Burlington Barons (DH), Beaumont Field, 1:30 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 19U at Legion 19U Regional, Riverside Park, Janesville.

 

