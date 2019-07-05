{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL SPORTS

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Football — Nonleague, Chicago Falcons at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Baseball — FIFTH GAME CHALLENGE (at Sheboygan): Burlington Barons vs. Lombard (Ill.) Orioles, Field of Dreams, 10:30 a.m.; Barons vs. Addison (Ill.) Braves, Wildwood Park, 1 p.m.

