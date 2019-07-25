{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL SPORTS

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Racine Kiwanis at Milwaukee RBI, noon; De Pere Dodgers at Burlington Barons (DH), Beaumont Field, 3 p.m.

