NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Burlington Barons at De Pere Dodgers, Joannes Stadium, Green Bay, 8 p.m.; LEGION 17U REGIONAL: Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U vs. Beloit Legion, Beloit Complex, 6 p.m.; LEGION 16U REGIONAL (at Krisik Park, Genoa City): Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U vs. Genoa City Legion, 8 p.m.

