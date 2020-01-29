Calendar for Jan. 30
Calendar for Jan. 30

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Thursday

Boys basketball — Racine Lutheran at Lake Country Lutheran, Hartland, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball — Burlington at Wilmot, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford.

Boys swimming — Horlick at Cudahy Invitational, 5 p.m.

