Calendar for Jan. 9

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Thursday
Boys basketball — Burlington at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.
Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Horlick at Park; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford.
Gymnastics — Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, Brookfield East at Burlington/Badger, Karcher M.S., Burlington, 6 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran (Hall of Fame Game), 7:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Bradford at Park; Burlington at Elkhorn; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central.