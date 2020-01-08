Calendar for Jan. 9
Calendar for Jan. 9

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Thursday

Boys basketball — Burlington at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Horlick at Park; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford.

Gymnastics — Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, Brookfield East at Burlington/Badger, Karcher M.S., Burlington, 6 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran (Hall of Fame Game), 7:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Bradford at Park; Burlington at Elkhorn; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central.

