Calendar for Jan. 23

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Thursday

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — St. Francis at St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Case at Park; Horlick at Franklin; Elkhorn at Burlington; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central.

