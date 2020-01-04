Calendar for Jan. 5
Calendar for Jan. 5

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

 

 

 

Monday

Girls basketball — Lake Geneva Badger at Park, 7 p.m.

 

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Park; Horlick at Franklin; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Westosha Central.

Girls basketball — Case at Park, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming — Horlick at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek vs. Case, at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Badger Co-op, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Jefferson-Cambridge triangular, Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Burlington/Badger, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

 

