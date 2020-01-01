Calendar for Jan. 2

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Thursday
No events scheduled.
Friday
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Union Grove at Burlington; Waterford at Greendale, 7:15 p.m.; Beloit Turner at St. Catherine’s.
Girls basketball — Kenosha Bradford at Case, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Whitnall, 7:15 p.m.; Waterford at West Bend West, 7:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Burlington, Waterford at Cheesehead Invitational, Kaukauna H.S., 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Oakfield at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.; NICOLE ELLIS CLASSIC (At Milwaukee Messmer): Horlick vs. Madison West, 3:45 p.m.
Girls basketball — Horlick at Union Grove, 5 p.m.
Wrestling — Case at West Allis Hale Invitational, 8 a.m.; Park at Elkhorn Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Cheesehead Invitational, Kaukauna H.S., 8 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Gymnastics — Burlington/Badger, Wilmot/Union Grove, Waterford at Pam Beck Emerald Classic, Waterford H.S., 10 a.m.