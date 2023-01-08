Calendar for Jan. 9

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; South Milwaukee at Union Grove; Waukesha West at Waterford; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Racine Lutheran at Prairie.

Girls basketball — Case at Horlick, 5:15 p.m.; South Milwaukee at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington Co-op, Burlington Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Platteville/Lancaster at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Elkhorn vs. Burlington Co-op, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball — Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Burlington at Wilmot quadrangular, 6 p.m.; Union Grove, Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger quadrangular, 6 p.m.; Franklin, Kenosha Tremper at Case, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick/Park, Kenosha Bradford at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Park; Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Burlington at Elkhorn; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Wilmot.

Girls basketball — Horlick at Park, 5:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Kenosha St. Joseph, Greendale Martin Luther, Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central quadrangular, St. Catherine’s H.S., 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — Case at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Waukesha South Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Freedom Irish Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Union Grove at Badger Scramble, Lake Geneva, 9:30 a.m.; Waterford at Oconomowoc Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Fond du Lac Invitational, Fond du Lac Aquatic Center, diving 10 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.

Gymnastics — Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Franklin Invitational, Altius Gymnastics Academy, 10 a.m.