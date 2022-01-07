 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Jan. 8

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Williams Bay Faith Christian at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Catholic Central, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Milton, 6 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at West Allis Hale Invitational, 8 a.m.; Waterford at Cheesehead Invitational, Kaukauna, 8:30 a.m.; Horlick, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Waterford at Emerald Invitational, Waterford, 10 a.m.

