Calendar for Jan. 7

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie.

Girls basketball — Burlington at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 6 p.m.; Horlick at Case, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Burlington at Port Washington Invitational, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Cheesehead Invitational, Kaukauna, 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Williams Bay Faith Christian at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Catholic Central, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Milton, 6 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at West Allis Hale Invitational, 8 a.m.; Waterford at Cheesehead Invitational, Kaukauna, 8:30 a.m.; Horlick, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Waterford at Emerald Invitational, Waterford, 10 a.m.

