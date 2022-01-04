Calendar for Jan. 5

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Horlick at Case, 7 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Burlington at Port Washington Invitational, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Cheesehead Invitational, Kaukauna, 5:15 p.m.

