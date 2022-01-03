 Skip to main content
Calendar for Jan. 4

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Park; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Fort Atkinson at Burlington; Waterford at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Horlick; Case at Kenosha Tremper; Shoreland Lutheran at Waterford; Prairie at Westosha Central; University School of Milwaukee at St. Catherine’s.

Boys swimming — Kenosha Tremper vs. Case, at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Badger Co-op at Burlington Co-op, Burlington Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op at Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien.

