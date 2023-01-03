 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Jan. 4

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Badger at Waterford; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Greendale at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington; Elkhorn at St. Catherine’s; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Oak Creek at Case; Horlick at Franklin; Tremper at Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s

People are also reading…

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Franklin at Horlick; Park at Tremper; Burlington vs. Elkhorn, Fiserv Forum, 12:50 p.m.

Wrestling — Burlington at Port Washington Invitational, 3 p.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified at South Milwaukee Invitational, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Burlington vs. Mount Horeb, Waunakee H.S., 3 p.m.; Union Grove at Greenfield, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Park at Shorewood, 3 p.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South, 12:45 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at West Allis Nathan Hale Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Park, Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Burlington Co-op at Marquette Invitational, Schroeder YMCA Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.

Gymnastics — Waterford at Waterford Invitational, 10 a.m.

