Calendar for Jan. 4

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
No events scheduled.
Tuesday
Boys basketball — Waterford at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming — Badger Co-op at Burlington Co-op, Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Jefferson/Cambridge at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Wrestling — Living Word Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central, Catholic Central H.S., Burlington, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Waterford at Burlington, 6 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball — Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther vs. Racine Lutheran, at Martin Luther H.S., 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Elkhorn at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics — Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine at Badger/Burlington, Karcher Middle School, Burlington, 6 p.m.