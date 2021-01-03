 Skip to main content
Calendar for Jan. 4
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Boys basketball — Waterford at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming — Badger Co-op at Burlington Co-op, Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Jefferson/Cambridge at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Wrestling — Living Word Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central, Catholic Central H.S., Burlington, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford at Burlington, 6 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball — Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther vs. Racine Lutheran, at Martin Luther H.S., 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Elkhorn at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics — Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine at Badger/Burlington, Karcher Middle School, Burlington, 6 p.m.

