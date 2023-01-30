 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Jan. 31

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Prairie at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Park; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Waterford at Delafield St. John’s NW Military Academy; Milwaukee Destiny at Racine Lutheran; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Park, 5:15 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Waterford at Union Grove; Wilmot at Burlington; Prairie at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Whitewater at Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.; Jefferson/Cambridge at Waterford, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls basketball — Living Word Lutheran at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Westosha Central; Elkhorn at Waterford.

Girls basketball — Elkhorn at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Living Word Lutheran at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford at Park; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; Milw. Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Westosha Central; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie (Senior Night).

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — WISCONSIN VS. ILLINOIS BORDER BATTLE (at Prairie): St. Catherine’s vs. Batavia (Ill.), noon; Prairie vs. Buffalo Grove (Ill.), 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Southeast Conference Tournament, Case H.S., 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Metro Classic/Midwest Classic Conference Tournament, Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Elkhorn, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Southeast Conference Championships, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, diving 9:30 a.m., swimming 1:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Delavan-Darien, 11 a.m.

