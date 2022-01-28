Calendar for Jan. 29

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 4 p.m.
Wrestling — Case at Grafton Duals, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming — Case, Park, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, Case H.S., diving 9 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.
Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Waterford at Spartan Invitational, Madison Memorial, 10 a.m.