Calendar for Jan. 26

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Catholic Central at Park, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Kenosha Indian Trail quadrangular, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Case; Elkhorn at Burlington; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Franklin at Park; Burlington at Wilmot; Union Grove at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Franklin; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington (Lady Demons Night); Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at Grafton Duals, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Park, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Case Invitational, Park H.S., diving 9 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Waterford at Spartan Invitational, Madison Memorial, 10 a.m.

