Calendar for Jan. 25
Calendar for Jan. 25

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Boys basketball — Kenosha Christian Life at Prairie, 6 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Elkhorn; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Prairie at Catholic Central.

Girls basketball — Westosha Central at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Stoughton at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Gallo Sports Center, Caledonia, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Whitewater vs. Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, Karcher Middle School, Burlington, 6 p.m.; Jefferson/Cambridge at Waterford, 6 p.m.

