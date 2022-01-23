Calendar for Jan. 24

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Park; Horlick at Oak Creek; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central at Prairie.

Girls basketball — Union Grove at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Park at Case, 7 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming — Case at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Jefferson/Cambridge at Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Catholic Central at Park, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball — Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Kenosha Indian Trail quadrangular, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Case; Elkhorn at Burlington; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Franklin at Park; Burlington at Wilmot; Union Grove at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Franklin; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington (Lady Demons Night); Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

