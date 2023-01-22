 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Jan. 23

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Girls basketball — Milwaukee Pulaski at Park, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; St. Catherine’s at Prairie.

People are also reading…

Boys swimming — Kenosha Indian Trail at Racine Unified Co-op, Unified Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Platteville/Lancaster at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Badger Co-op at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Jefferson/Cambridge at Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — Prairie at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at Horlick/Park Co-op, Park H.S., 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Franklin; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Bradford at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Elkhorn at Union Grove.

Wrestling — Burlington at Waterford, 6 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Waterford at Union Grove; Wilmot at Burlington; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball (4 p.m.) — Racine Lutheran at Horlick; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Girls basketball — Case at Lake Geneva Badger, 2 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Union Grove, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at Grafton Duals, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Pewaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, Unified Aquatic Center, diving 9 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Waterford at Spartan Invitational, Madison Memorial, 10 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News