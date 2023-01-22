Calendar for Jan. 23

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Girls basketball — Milwaukee Pulaski at Park, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; St. Catherine’s at Prairie.

Boys swimming — Kenosha Indian Trail at Racine Unified Co-op, Unified Aquatic Center, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Platteville/Lancaster at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Badger Co-op at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Jefferson/Cambridge at Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — Prairie at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at Horlick/Park Co-op, Park H.S., 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Franklin; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Bradford at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Elkhorn at Union Grove.

Wrestling — Burlington at Waterford, 6 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Waterford at Union Grove; Wilmot at Burlington; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball (4 p.m.) — Racine Lutheran at Horlick; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Girls basketball — Case at Lake Geneva Badger, 2 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Union Grove, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at Grafton Duals, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Pewaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op, Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Invitational, Unified Aquatic Center, diving 9 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Waterford at Spartan Invitational, Madison Memorial, 10 a.m.