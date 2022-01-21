Calendar for Jan. 22

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — Prairie at Horlick, 3 p.m.; St. Francis at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.; GRAFTON SHOWCASE: Case vs. Whitnall, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball — Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, noon; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Wrestling — Waterford at Terry Kramer Open, Fort Atkinson, 9 a.m.
Boys swimming — Case at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 9 a.m.