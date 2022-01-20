 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Jan. 21

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Waterford at Burlington (Wall of Fame Night); Westosha Central at Union Grove; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s; Catholic Central at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 7:15 p.m.; Park at Milwaukee Academy of Science, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Waterford at Burlington (Wall of Fame Night), 5:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Case, Burlington, Union Grove at Highlander Invitational, Mequon Homestead, 4 p.m.

Boys swimming — Case at Nicolet Diving Invitational, 4 p.m.

 

Saturday

Boys basketball — Prairie at Horlick, 3 p.m.; St. Francis at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.; GRAFTON SHOWCASE: Case vs. Whitnall, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball — Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, noon; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford at Terry Kramer Open, Fort Atkinson, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 9 a.m.

 

