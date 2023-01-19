 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Jan. 20

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran (Hall of Fame Game); Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (5:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central

Wrestling — Case, Union Grove at Highlander Invitational, 4 p.m.; Burlington hosts Demon Invitational, Burlington H.S., 4 p.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Nicolet Diving Invitational, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — LUKE HOMAN MEMORIAL SHOWCASE (At Brookfield Central): Waterford vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, 9:15 a.m.; Horlick vs. Greendale Martin Luther, 10:30 a.m.; Burlington vs. Oshkosh West, 12:15 p.m.; Park vs. Milwaukee Reagan, 9 p.m.

Girls basketball (2 p.m. unless noted) — Greendale Martin Luther at Union Grove; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Wauwatosa West Invitational, Wauwatosa East H.S., 9:45 a.m.; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge Invitational, Jefferson H.S., 10 a.m.

