Calendar for Jan. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar
Monday
Boys basketball — Greendale Martin Luther vs. Racine Lutheran, at Martin Luther H.S., 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 6 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther vs. Racine Lutheran, at Martin Luther H.S., 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball — Union Grove at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie vs. St. Catherine’s, at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Burlington at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming — Burlington Co-op, Edgerton/Evansville at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Badger Co-op, Platteville-Lancaster at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.