Calendar for Jan. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — Milwaukee Reagan at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Burlington at Mukwonago, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — St. Catherine’s at Horlick; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Wrestling — Kenosha Indian Trail, Oak Creek at Case, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick/Park at Kenosha Tremper, 7 p.m.; Waukesha North at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran (Hall of Fame Game); Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (5:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central.

Wrestling — Case, Union Grove at Highlander Invitational, 4 p.m.; Burlington hosts Demon Invitational, Burlington H.S., 4 p.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Nicolet Diving Invitational, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — LUKE HOMAN MEMORIAL SHOWCASE (At Brookfield Central): Waterford vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, 9:15 a.m.; Horlick vs. Greendale Martin Luther, 10:30 a.m.; Burlington vs. Oshkosh West, 12:15 p.m.; Park vs. Milwaukee Reagan, 9 p.m.

Girls basketball (2 p.m. unless noted) — Greendale Martin Luther at Union Grove; St. Catherine's at Kenosha St. Joseph; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Wauwatosa West Invitational, Wauwatosa East H.S., 9:45 a.m.; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge Invitational, Jefferson H.S., 10 a.m.