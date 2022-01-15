Calendar for Jan. 16

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Boys basketball — Union Grove at South Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Waukesha West; Horlick at Racine Lutheran; Prairie at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball — Prairie at St. Catherine’s, 5:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Tremper, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming — Case vs. Oak Creek, at Park H.S., 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Milwaukee Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s H.S., 7 p.m.

Thursday

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Horlick; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Academy of Science; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Franklin; Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central.

Boys swimming — Park at Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.

