Calendar for Jan. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Elkhorn; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Union Grove at Racine Lutheran (Hall of Fame Game), 7:30 p.m.; LUKE HOMAN MEMORIAL SHOWCASE (at Brookfield Central): Park vs. Milwaukee Pius XI, 10 a.m.; Horlick vs. Brookfield Central, 1 p.m.; Waterford vs. Greenfield, 2:30 p.m.; Burlington vs. Germantown, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Racine Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Horlick at Madison LaFollette Invitational, 8 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Waukesha South Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Irish Invitational, Freedom, 9 a.m.; Park, Union Grove, Waterford at Badger Invitational, Lake Geneva, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case at Fondy Memorial Invitational, Fond du Lac, diving 9 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington at Franklin Invitational, Altius Gymnastics Academy, 2 p.m.

