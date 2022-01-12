Calendar for Jan. 13

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Boys basketball — Case at Franklin, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Park, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Oak Creek at Park; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Elkhorn; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.

