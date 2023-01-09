Calendar for Jan. 10

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; South Milwaukee at Union Grove; Waukesha West at Waterford; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Racine Lutheran at Prairie.

Girls basketball — Case at Horlick, 5:15 p.m.; South Milwaukee at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington Co-op, Burlington Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Platteville/Lancaster at Whitewater, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Elkhorn vs. Burlington Co-op, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball — Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Burlington at Wilmot quadrangular, 6 p.m.; Union Grove, Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger quadrangular, 6 p.m.; Franklin, Kenosha Tremper at Case, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick/Park, Kenosha Bradford at Oak Creek, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Park; Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Burlington at Elkhorn; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Wilmot.

Girls basketball — Horlick at Park, 5:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Kenosha St. Joseph, Greendale Martin Luther, Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central quadrangular, St. Catherine’s H.S., 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — Case at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Waukesha South Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Freedom Irish Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Union Grove at Badger Scramble, Lake Geneva, 9:30 a.m.; Waterford at Oconomowoc Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Fond du Lac Invitational, Fond du Lac Aquatic Center, diving 10 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.

Gymnastics — Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Franklin Invitational, Altius Gymnastics Academy, 10 a.m.