Calendar for Jan. 1

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

No events scheduled.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Park; Fort Atkinson at Burlington; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Shoreland Lutheran; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Park at Horlick; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 5:30 p.m.; Shoreland at Waterford; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie at Westosha Central; University School of Milwaukee at St. Catherine's

Boys swimming — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Badger/Westosha Central/Wilmot Union/Big Foot/Williams Bay at Burlington Co-op, 5:30 p.m.; PSC Aquatics, Whitewater at Jefferson/Cambridge, Jefferson H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Waterford at Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.

