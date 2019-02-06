Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — Union Grove at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran (Parents’ Night), 7 p.m.; Fond du Lac Christian at Union Grove Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball — Horlick at Park, 5 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 7 p.m.; Fond du Lac Christian at Union Grove Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

Men’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Davenport, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Davenport, 4:30 p.m.

