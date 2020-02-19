Calendar for Feb. 20

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Thursday
Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Friday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran (Parents Night); Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.
Gymnastics — Burlington/Badger, Union Grove/Wilmot, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.