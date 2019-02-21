Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — Elkhorn at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball (all games 7 p.m.) — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Case; Park at Madison La Follette. DIVISION 2 — Union Grove at East Troy; Fort Atkinson at Waterford. DIVISION 4 — Horicon at Racine Lutheran; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie. DIVISION 5 — Sheboygan Area Lutheran at Catholic Central.

Wrestling — Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1), Catholic Central (Division 3) at WIAA State Individual Championship Tournament, Kohl Center, Madison: Division 1 consolations, followed by Division 3 quarterfinals, Division 1 consolation quarterfinals and Division 3 consolation quarterfinals, 10 a.m.; Division 1-2-3 semifinals, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — Waterford at WIAA Division 2 Mount Horeb Sectional, 5 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FRIDAY

Women’s basketball — CCIW TOURNAMENT (At Wheaton, Ill.): Semifinals, Carthage vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.; North Park vs. Wheaton, 7 p.m.

