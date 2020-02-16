Calendar for Feb. 17

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
You have free articles remaining.
Girls basketball — Park at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Bradford at Case; New Berlin Eisenhower at Horlick; Burlington at Union Grove; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Prairie; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s.
Girls basketball — Elkhorn at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s (Senior Night), 5:15 p.m.
Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 TEAM SECTIONAL: Burlington vs. Mukwonago, at Kenosha Bradford, 7 p.m.