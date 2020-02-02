Calendar for Feb. 3

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
Boys basketball — Burlington at Milton, 7:15 p.m.; Hope Christian at Waterford, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Waukesha West at Case; Horlick at Kenosha indian Trail; Oak Creek at Park; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Westosha Central at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Union Grove/Wilmot, Franklin at Burlington/Badger, Karcher M.S., Burlington, 6 p.m.; Whitewater at Waterford, 6 p.m.