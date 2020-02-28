Calendar for Feb. 29

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Saturday
Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case-Madison La Follette winner vs. Park-Madison Memorial winner; Horlick-Janesville Craig winner vs. Sun Prairie-Kenosha Indian Trail winner. DIVISION 2 — Union Grove-Wilmot winner vs. Waukesha West-Milton winner; Waterford/Delavan-Darien winner vs. Elkhorn-Jefferson winner. DIVISION 4 — Racine Lutheran-Living Word Lutheran winner vs. Kenosha St. Joseph-Milwaukee Academy of Science winner. DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central-Oakfield winner vs. Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian-Hilbert winner.
Wrestling — Park, Burlington, Waterford at WIAA State Individual Tournament: Division 1 consolation semifinals, fifth- and third-place matches, 10 a.m.; championship matches, 5:30 p.m.