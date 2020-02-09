Calendar for Feb. 10
0 comments

Calendar for Feb. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Boys basketball — Shorewood at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Horlick at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Milwaukee Madison at Case; Elkhorn at Park; St. Catherine’s at Prairie; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Greendale at Union Grove; Kenosha Bradford at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran (Parents Night).

Gymnastics — Union Grove/Wilmot, Waterford at Burlington/Badger, Karcher M.S., Burlington, 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News