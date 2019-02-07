Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY Boys basketball — Case at Park, 7 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Park, 5:30 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin; Westosha Central at Burlington (Parents’ Night); Elkhorn at Wilmot; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional, diving competition, Park H.S., 6 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

