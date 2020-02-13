Calendar for Feb. 14
Calendar for Feb. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Bradford at Park; Elkhorn at Burlington; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Wilmot; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran (Senior Night); St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Boys swimming/diving — Case, Horlick, Park at WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, diving competition, 6 p.m.

