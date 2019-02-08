HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys basketball — Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Waterford, 5 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, 1 p.m.; WISCONSIN-ILLINOIS BORDER BATTLE (at Prairie): Prairie vs. Liberty, 11 a.m.; Waupun vs. Chicago Providence-St. Mel, 12:30 p.m.; Madison La Follette vs. Niles North, 2 p.m.; Case vs. New Trier, 3:30 p.m.; Sussex Hamilton vs. Loyola Academy, 5 p.m.; Kaukauna vs. Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Neenah vs. Deerfield, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Burlington Regional, 10 a.m.; Horlick, Waterford at Pewaukee Regional, 9:30 a.m.; DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central at Kenosha Christian Life Regional, 10 a.m.
Boys swimming — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington Co-op at Park Sectional, swimming competition, LakeView Rec Plex, Pleasant Prairie, 1 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Sectional, Whitefish Bay H.S., 12:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op at Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine Invitational, Mukwonago H.S., 10 a.m.; Waterford at Whitefish Bay Invitational, 10 a.m.
LOCAL COLLEGES
Men’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Grand Valley State, 2 p.m.; Carthage at North Park, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Grand Valley State, noon; Carthage at North Park, 5 p.m.
