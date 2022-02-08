Calendar for Feb. 9

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha St. Joseph at Case; Park at Franklin; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball — Waterford at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Wilmot at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Kenosha Bradford at Park; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s (Parents/Senior Night); Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie.

Boys swimming — Case, Park at WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, diving competition, Greenfield H.S., 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Kenosha Bradford at Union Grove, 12:30 p.m.; Park at Milwaukee Washington, 3 p.m.; Sun Prairie East at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Waterford Regional, 9:30 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove at Wilmot Regional, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Park at WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, swimming competition, Greenfield H.S., 1 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional, swimming competition, Beloit Memorial H.S., 1 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional, swimming competition, Whitefish Bay H.S., noon.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine Invitational, Mukwonago H.S., 9 a.m.; Waterford at Whitefish Bay Invitational, 10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0