HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Whitnall; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Westosha Central at Waterford; Prairie at Racine Lutheran.

Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Case; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Westosha Central at Waterford; Prairie at Racine Lutheran; Park at Oak Creek, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Racine Unified Co-op at Racine Sectional, diving competition, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Prairie at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONALS: Case, Horlick/Park Co-op, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Franklin Regional, 10 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Wilmot Regional, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Racine Unified Co-op, Burlington Co-op at Racine Sectional, swimming competition, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 1 p.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Sectional, noon.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington at Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine Invitational, Mukwonago, 10 a.m.; Waterford at Whitefish Bay Invitational, 10 a.m.