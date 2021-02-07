 Skip to main content
Calendar for Feb. 8
Calendar for Feb. 8

Monday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; South Milwaukee at Waterford; Kenosha St. Joseph vs. Racine Lutheran, at Kenosha; Prairie at Somers Shoreland Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Girls basketball — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball — Catholic Central at Williams Bay Faith Christian, 6 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin, 7 p.m.; Monona Grove at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Case, Burlington at Muskego; Park, Union Grove bye. DIVISION 3 — St. Catherines at Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran bye. DIVISION 4 — Williams Bay at Prairie. DIVISION 5 — Juda at Catholic Central. 

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Whitewater vs. Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, Karcher Middle School, Burlington, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball — Case at Kenosha Tremper, 7 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Bradford, 7 p.m.

 

